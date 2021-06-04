Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,469 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 25.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in Intel by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 806,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,917,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.