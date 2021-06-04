Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) versus William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Financial Comparison

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for William Penn Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 29.51%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than William Penn Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $7.62 million 6.65 $1.38 million N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp $476.09 million 3.01 -$533.02 million $0.60 46.70

William Penn Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp -106.72% 4.29% 0.39%

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats William Penn Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential real estate, commercial real estate, and commercial term loans, as well as commercial line of credit; home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; small business administration loans; and CDARS. In addition, the company provides cash management, mobile deposit, debit cards, safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depository, ACH origination, notary public, wire transfers, and online and telephone banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. As of March 24, 2021, it offered its services through thirteen full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust administration, and financial planning; and investment products, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, it offers electronic banking, commercial cash management, online banking, and mobile banking services; and debit cards and other electronic fee producing payment services to transaction account customers. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc., provides personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance; employee benefits insurance; and life, health, and financial services insurance products. It serves personal, commercial, not- profit, and municipal deposit customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 130 full-service branches in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Central New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.