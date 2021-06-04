Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $518,606.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Beldex has a total market cap of $60.37 million and approximately $518,606.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 108.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

