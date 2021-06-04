Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $240.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.