Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.9% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $36,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,082. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

