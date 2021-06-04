Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 96,204 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,204 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Grifols worth $16,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Grifols by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grifols by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.87. 2,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.4385 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.38%.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

