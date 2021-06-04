Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 39,904 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,363,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,904 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $71,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,962,249. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

