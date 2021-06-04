Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 1,897,900 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,180,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897,900 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 2,003,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,466,270. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

