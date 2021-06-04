Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases 404,025 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 723.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404,025 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.07% of Fiserv worth $54,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.25. 39,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,495. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

