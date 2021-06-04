Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 457,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,172,486. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

