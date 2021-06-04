Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,492 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,689,000 after buying an additional 45,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.41. 123,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,396. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.09 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

