Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BEAM opened at $79.78 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.91.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,182,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 149,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

