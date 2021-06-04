BCE (TSE:BCE) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.78

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$60.78 and last traded at C$60.52, with a volume of 778107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$58.63. The company has a market cap of C$54.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.3816761 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.99%.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

