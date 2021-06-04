BCE (TSE:BCE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$61.00 price objective on the stock.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.55.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$60.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$54.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. BCE has a 12 month low of C$52.52 and a 12 month high of C$60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.63.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3816761 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 123.99%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

