BCE (NYSE:BCE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.36

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.17, with a volume of 10066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

