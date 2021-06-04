Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.64.

BTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

