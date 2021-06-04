Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) EVP Sells $3,857,732.34 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BHC traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $31.33. 1,514,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,152. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

