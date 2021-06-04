Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) EVP Sells $3,857,732.34 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BHC traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $31.33. 1,514,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,152. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
