Barrington Research Cuts AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Price Target to $6.00

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

AUTO stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoWeb will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

