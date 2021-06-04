Barclays Raises Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $17.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APLE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.45.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,932,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 657,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

