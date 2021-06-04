Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 217.44 ($2.84).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BARC. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 184.58 ($2.41) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.87. The stock has a market cap of £31.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

