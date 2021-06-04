Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 18,986 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,986 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

