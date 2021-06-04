Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $8.41 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $226.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

