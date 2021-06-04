Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

CSCO opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

