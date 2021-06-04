Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,931 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

