Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 300 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $137.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.18. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.19 and a one year high of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

