Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

