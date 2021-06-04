Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,863 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $274.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.40.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

