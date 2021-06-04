Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 261.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD opened at $75.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

