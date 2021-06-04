Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.36 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.71.

Shares of CI opened at $256.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

