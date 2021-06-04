Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 87.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,795 shares of company stock worth $3,294,744. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

FRPT opened at $168.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.79. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -674.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

