Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 2,700 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.0% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 556.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 306,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Shares of AMD opened at $80.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

