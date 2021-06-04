Band Protocol Trading Up 8.9% This Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $171.04 million and approximately $58.03 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $8.35 or 0.00022547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.35 or 0.01008641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.33 or 0.09788883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00051955 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.