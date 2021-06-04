Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 29th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 50,681 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 57,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.28 on Friday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

