Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Position Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 207.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,850 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,145 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 2,513,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.