Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.39

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 31208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

