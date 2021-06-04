Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

