Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $763.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $365.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 460,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 193,623 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

