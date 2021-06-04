Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 46,117 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 46,117 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $250,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

MCD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.58. 27,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.