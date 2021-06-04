Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,947 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $575,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $1,497,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.54. 230,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,444,729. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.10. The firm has a market cap of $501.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

