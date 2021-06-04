Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $41,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $223.03. 3,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,801. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $221.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.