Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $130.06 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230,155 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $130,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

