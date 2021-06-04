Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 2.2% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of BlackRock worth $347,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in BlackRock by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

Shares of BLK remained flat at $$881.01 during trading hours on Friday. 2,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,829. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $826.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $515.72 and a 1 year high of $889.99. The stock has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

