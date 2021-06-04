Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $66,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.91. 190,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,518. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

