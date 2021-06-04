Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.56

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 34815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Get Azul alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,300 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 768,797 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after acquiring an additional 288,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,544,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.