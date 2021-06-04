Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Trading Up 4.5%

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) shares were up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 61,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71.

About Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF)

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and planned communities; and sells override units.

