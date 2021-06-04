AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Sells $398,590.00 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ RCEL traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. 145,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,783. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $444.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.97. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. Research analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth about $7,603,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth about $5,550,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 185.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 174,403 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AVITA Medical by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 126,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCEL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

