Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Shares of USB opened at $60.64 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

