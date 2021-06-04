Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.58, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.68. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

