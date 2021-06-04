Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $16,919,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,945,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 647,863 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,868,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,959,000.

PHYS stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.27. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

