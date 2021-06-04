Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $226.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.